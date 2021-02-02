Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-$625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.93 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.59 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.71.

MANH stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 292,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,127. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $120.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

