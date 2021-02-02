Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Down 34.3% in January

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:G traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,004. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

