The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells $2,987,191.64 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
