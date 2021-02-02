The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells $2,987,191.64 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

