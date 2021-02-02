Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,706. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

