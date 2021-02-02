CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 112.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 343.1% higher against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $131,964.47 and $319.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00142541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00250329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00037033 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

