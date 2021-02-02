FuzeX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $133.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $88,277.55 and approximately $133.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00841074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.81 or 0.04663397 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

