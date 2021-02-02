Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Up 28.4% in January

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Akerna stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $153.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 2,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

