Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,100 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 682,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.46% of Net Element worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NETE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 473,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,553. Net Element has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. On average, analysts predict that Net Element will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

