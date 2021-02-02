Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter.

MIE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 296,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

