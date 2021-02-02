Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.53 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 296,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,241. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

