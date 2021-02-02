Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.88 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,760. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
