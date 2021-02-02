Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,760. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

