Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of HLNE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 300,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

