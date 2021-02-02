Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

