Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.81 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00008265 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $112.81 million and $133,927.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00142628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00065568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00249666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036983 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.