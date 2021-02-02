TigerCash Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $349,289.02 and approximately $2.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00406573 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

