TENT (TENT) Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. TENT has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $279,047.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 56.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00142628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00065568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00249666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036983 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,364,680 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,588 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.