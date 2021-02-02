Band Protocol Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Band Protocol has a market cap of $230.11 million and $355.27 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $11.23 or 0.00031260 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.00840367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.29 or 0.04719786 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

