First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 738,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 347,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,766. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

