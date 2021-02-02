First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 738,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 347,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,766. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.