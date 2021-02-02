Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Trading 5% Higher

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.52. 222,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 389,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

FLUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Flux Power alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $185.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flux Power by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 469,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.