Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Down 5.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 1,916,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,980,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.05.
About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.