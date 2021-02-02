Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Down 5.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 1,916,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,980,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

