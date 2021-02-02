Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Down 5.6%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 1,881,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,464,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,931. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $168,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

