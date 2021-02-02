Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Down 5.7%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,316,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,154,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $296.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

