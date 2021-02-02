CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.50. 2,042,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,237,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

