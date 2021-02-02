Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.78. 12,840,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 5,655,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 17,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

