Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.67. 9,842,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 6,195,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Get Cameco alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,367,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.