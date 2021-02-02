KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.55. Approximately 3,519,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,777,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

