Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Up 6.1%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.42. 305,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 348,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $410.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,372,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.