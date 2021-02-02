Anyswap Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $14,563.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 133.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00249613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036840 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,476,876 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

