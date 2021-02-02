ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $3,325.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143056 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00840268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006027 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,162,167 coins and its circulating supply is 32,478,556 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.