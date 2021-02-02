Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 5.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $110.10. Approximately 240,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 282,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average is $124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 762.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

