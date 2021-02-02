Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Decreases By 32.0%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 128,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,408. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.