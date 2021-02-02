ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

EPIX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. 309,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

