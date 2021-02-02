The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Trading 5.2% Higher

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.11. 1,871,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,098,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $8,010,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $5,148,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,364,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.