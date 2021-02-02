Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 32,381,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 25,035,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $100,159,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,538,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,344 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,856,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 688,426 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

