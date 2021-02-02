Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Up 5.1%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.00. 2,563,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,147,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

