Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Up 5.5%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 308,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 261,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGTA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,485 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.