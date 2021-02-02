Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 516,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.34.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.