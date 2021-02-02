Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 382,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.