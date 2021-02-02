CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 5.2% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.25. 483,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 478,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $243.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

