OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.61. 231,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 284,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get OneSpan alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneSpan by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.