Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust One Day Trading Volume Reaches $230,470.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $230,470.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $388.51 or 0.01075860 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00142707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00065498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00248590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036639 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 15,538 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

