GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $30,382.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.32 or 0.04198919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00411001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.45 or 0.01200289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00503653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00419748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00258023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021574 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

