Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextDecade.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NextDecade stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 159,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,891. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NextDecade by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextDecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

