KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

KREF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 363,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,846. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $987.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,419,057.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

