Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 98,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,916. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

