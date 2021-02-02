Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,032. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cannae by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cannae by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 279.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

