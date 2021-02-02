Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CONN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 473,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 63.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.