Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 5.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,880,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,894,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,085 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 158,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,533.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 575,782 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.