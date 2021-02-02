Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.63 and last traded at $103.14. 314,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 608,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,132.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,927,143 shares of company stock worth $140,473,355 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

