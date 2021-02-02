TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 6%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.17. Approximately 5,690,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,573,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,178,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 78,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

