TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 6%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.17. Approximately 5,690,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,573,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.19.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,178,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 78,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
